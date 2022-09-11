Mariyam Nafees, husband visit flood-hit areas of Sindh

Showbiz actor Mariyam Nafees along with her husband Amaan Ahmed visited the flood-affected areas of Pakistan for relief work.

The ‘Jhooti’ actor shared a glimpse of her relief work in flood-hit areas of the country as she, along with her husband, Ahmed visited the interior regions of Sindh with donations to help the affectees.

Nafees reflected upon the catastrophic scenario of the affected region in her caption.

“Going through life without eating for DAYS. We saw children without a single cloth on their bodies. Pregnant women who don’t know where to go. People of all ages living under the open skies surrounded by mosquitoes in hopes of aid. It’s heart wrenching,” she noted.

The actor urged everyone ‘who can’ to come out in aid of those in need. She added, “It’s a long process. It has to keep going. We have to make it liveable for them.”

Furthermore, Nafees thanked the donors for their generosity which made it possible for them to do their part.

About clicking pictures of the relief work, the celeb said, “Sharing pictures for our donors. To let you all know that we’ve done everything we could to get your donations to them AND so you all can see that this hunger, this homelessness is not to be taken for granted.”

Earlier this week, Mariyam Nafees recorded the video to call out people who misused donations and charities sent for flood affectees. She said that these people should be held accountable.

