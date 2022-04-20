What did Mariyam Nafees like the most in husband Amaan?

Newlyweds Mariyam Nafees and Amaan Ahmed got candid about each other during their recent appearance in ARY Digital’s ‘Shan e Suhoor’.

Actor-model Mariyam Nafees and filmmaker Amaan Ahmed – who tied the knot last month – appeared in ARY Digital’s Ramadan special transmission ‘Shan e Suhoor’ with host Nida Yasir, and shared some interesting details about each other.

Speaking about her favorite qualities of Amaan, the ‘Jhooti‘ actor revealed that he is very easy going which she likes the most about him. “I always tell people around about his no-fuss behavior,” said Mariyam.

“He is like ‘do whatever you like, go wherever you want’. There is no need to take permissions and all.”

“Amaan is like ‘just inform, keep me updated’ that’s it,” the celeb concluded.

When the host questioned her if that’s the only thing she liked in such a ‘handsome, good-looking man’, Mariyam responded, “What is the point of all the handsomeness if the person is really difficult to handle, and gives you a tough time.”

Mariyam also mentioned that the duo started off as friends, thus their relationship is very friendly and calm.

Responding to the same question, Amaan told the host Nida that he really admires the ‘outgoing personality’ of Mariyam.

“She is an independent thinker, and never gets influenced by others. She will do or say whatever she wants to and will think about it later,” he elaborated.

Furthermore, Amaan spoke that he admire Mariyam’s ‘activism more than her acting’ and has not watched many of the dramas except for a few.

Moreover, Amaan left the wife blushing as he gushes about her beauty, saying, “She is very pretty too, so that’s another quality.”

