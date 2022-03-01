Mariyam Nafees shares pictures, video from fun-filled dholki event

Actor Mariyam Nafees will marry Amaan Ahmed and she shared the pictures and video from her fun-filled dholki event.

It is pertinent to mention that Mariyam Nafees and Amaan Ahmed had exchanged rings in May last year. The pre-wedding celebrations kicked off on Monday.

The couple took to their Instagram profiles to share the pictures and videos of their dholki ceremony.

“And the madness begins 💃🏻❤️” her caption read. “It was a loooovely evening.”

The picture got thousands of likes from the netizens including the one from fellow celebrity Mansha Pasha. The application’s users took to the comment section to shower their love for the two. They wished the best for the next chapter of their lives.

Actor Hajra Yamin wrote Mariyam Nafees looked beautiful.

Mariyam Nafees, with millions of Instagram followers, is one of the most popular Pakistan celebrities on social media platforms.

She takes to the visual-sharing portal for posting pictures of the couple.

Earlier, she gave a befitting reply to a social media user after receiving lewd online messages from netizens. In the indecent proposal, she was asked to meet his friend for a few hours for money.

“I don’t know who’s responsible for these morons to think this way and who’s entertaining them but no! Absolutely not!” she wrote. “I and my esteemed co-actresses respectfully work for twelve hours (sometimes more) every day and we refuse to tolerate this mentality.”

Mariyam Nafees went on to add that she, along with her fellow actresses, comes from an educated background and that “NOT A SINGLE PERSON is allowed to disrespect us.”

“Actresses are not prostitutes!” she concluded.

