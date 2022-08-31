FloodsinPakistan: Mariyam Nafees speaks about her connection with Swat

Pakistan showbiz celeb Mariyam Nafees expressed her grief on the disastrous floods that hit Pakistan earlier this month; revealed her connection with the affected region of Swat.

The ‘Jhooti’ actor took to her stories on the photo and video sharing application earlier this week, to share her thoughts on the current climate catastrophe that has hit Pakistan. Nafees reposted a viral video of the flooded region and wrote:

“There’s a reason I try not to watch flooded videos but this is the reality there [pleading face emoji]. Ya Allah rehem!”

Moreover, in the following temporary post, Nafees shared a clip of calamity in Swat and revealed her special link with the valley. She noted, “Swat is so close to our hearts [pleading face emoji] we got married there. Ya Allah please please rehem [heartbreak and prayer hands emoji].” For those unversed, Mariyam Nafees tied the knot with filmmaker Amaan Ahmed earlier this year, and their weeks-long wedding festivities were held in Islamabad and Swat.

It is pertinent to mention that the recent torrential rains and floods that wreaked havoc in multiple provinces of Pakistan have washed away a number of villages and crops and left thousands homeless.

While the Balochistan and Sindh provinces are the worst-affected regions by the climate catastrophe, overnight flooding from the Swat River has hit the north-western province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as well.

