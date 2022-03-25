Qubool Hai: Mariyam Nafees ties the knot

Actor-model Mariyam Nafees has tied the knot with filmmaker Amaan Ahmed in a close-knit Nikkah ceremony on Friday.

One of the prominent names of Pakistan’s showbiz industry, Mariyam Nafees, has officially said ‘yes’ to beau Amaan Ahmed in a daytime Nikkah event earlier today, after weeks-long pre-wedding festivities.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maha Wajahat Khan (@mahasphotographyofficial)

The ‘Jhooti’ actor made for an absolute elegant bride in her minimalist white wedding trousseau, by Islamabad-based designer Maha Wajahat Khan. Mariyam Nafees donned a white gold embellished ‘gharara’ with hints of red.

Mariyam Nafees bridal look was complimented with gold jewelry. Renowned makeup artist Faiza dolled the actor with champagne shimmery eyes and bright red lips, while her hair was done in a sharp pulled back updo, adorned with red roses.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lollywoodology (@lollywoodologyy)

The actor covered her face with a red veil during ‘Nikkah’. Dapper groom on the other hand kept the look classic in a white Sherwani for a daytime event.

The ‘Mere Apne’ actor Hajra Yamin was spotted in the ‘bride squad’ as she posed with the newlyweds.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Galaxy Lollywood (@galaxylollywood)

It is pertinent to mention that the couple exchanged rings last year, while their pre-wedding festivities began earlier this month.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by مریم نفیس (@mariyam.nafees)

The much-in-love couple celebrated their Mayun in twinning outfits last night among close friends and family.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maha Wajahat Khan (@mahasphotographyofficial)

We wish the couple a very happy married life ahead.

Comments