People do not like women who are confident and can talk: Mariyam Nafees

Popular actor Mariyam Nafees, known for her unapologetic opinions and being vocal on prevailing societal issues, gets honest about the stereotypes associated with women in media fields and how people in our patriarchal society don’t like women who can talk for themself and others.

Appearing on a private news channel’s morning show, actor Mariyam Nafees said, “This can be controversial, but we live in a very patriarchal society.”

“People do not like women who are confident and can talk. They feel threatened by them. There must be some who would not even like us doing this show,” she asserted.

To which, fellow actor Rabab Hashim chimed in saying, “As a nation, we love to hate.”

“We also love hating our heroes, be it actors or cricketers, or commenting on them and putting them down, which I think is not nice,” she maintained.

“I’m entitled to my opinion; why can’t I be opinionated?” Nafees slammed.

The ‘Jaan-e-Jahan’ actor continued to share, “I’ve got this so many times and even from other well-educated women themselves, and it’s so unfortunate to know that girls who are well aware and opinionated, put off guys. They get to hear that men don’t like dominating and opinionated women.”

