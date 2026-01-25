Mark Tully, iconic BBC reporter and the 'Voice of India', dies

BBC reporter Mark Tully, the man many came to know as the voice of India, has passed away at the age of 90, closing a remarkable chapter in international journalism.

For decades, Mark Tully was not just reporting on India for the BBC, he was listening to it, living it, and explaining it to the world. With his calm delivery and unmistakable tone, Mark Tully became the voice of India for audiences in Britain and far beyond, trusted for his depth, patience, and rare empathy.

Born in Calcutta in 1935 during the final years of the British Raj, Tully’s connection with India began early. He spent his childhood there before being sent to Britain for schooling after World War Two.

He later studied history and theology at Cambridge, briefly flirting with a religious calling before journalism claimed him instead.

Mark Tully joined the BBC in 1965 and returned to India, first behind the scenes and then, naturally, into reporting. What set Mark Tully apart was not just access or experience, but understanding.

He learned Hindi fluently, something few foreign correspondents ever achieved and that effort earned him deep respect. Across India, he became known affectionately as “Tully sahib,” a rare honor for an outsider.

As BBC bureau chief in Delhi for more than 20 years, Mark Tully oversaw coverage of India and the wider South Asian region. He reported through wars, famines, political crises, and tragedies like the Bhopal gas disaster.

He was there when the Babri mosque was demolished in 1992, witnessing firsthand the chaos and fear of that moment. At times, reporting came with real danger, and Mark Tully faced it head-on.

Despite his love for the country, Mark Tully was briefly expelled during Indira Gandhi’s Emergency in 1975. He returned within 18 months and never truly left again. India had become home.

In the 1990s, Tully parted ways with the BBC’s management after openly criticising its internal culture. Still, his voice remained familiar. Through BBC Radio 4 and later writing, he continued exploring faith, identity, and everyday life.

India and Britain both honoured him. Mark Tully received the Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan, and was knighted in 2002. He later became an Overseas Citizen of India, often describing himself as belonging to two worlds.

Today, tributes remember Mark Tully as more than a correspondent. He was a bridge between cultures. A careful observer. And above all, the enduring voice of India.