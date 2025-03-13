Mark Wood’s knee injury rules him out of cricket for months

England pacer Mark Wood has been ruled out of cricket for four months following an operation on his left knee which he injured during the Champions Trophy 2025.

As per the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), the right-arm pacer underwent the surgery on Wednesday after scans confirmed medial ligament damage.

The injury had forced Mark Wood to leave the Champions Trophy 2025 game against Afghanistan in Lahore without completing his quota of overs.

According to ECB, the surgery effectively ruled him out of England’s upcoming Test series against India.

Mark Wood and the ECB, however, will hope that he gets fully fit for the Ashes winter.

ECB’s managing director Rob Key stated England will “work back from the Ashes” regarding decisions around the fast bowler’s fitness.

Read more: England’s star all-rounder ruled out of Champions Trophy 2025

Reacting to the development, the England pacer vowed to make a strong comeback to cricket after recovering from his knee injury.

“I’m gutted to be out for so long after representing England across all formats since the start of last year,” said Mark Wood in a statement. “But I’ve got every confidence that I’ll be back firing on all cylinders now that I’ve been able to sort my knee out.

The right-arm quick expressed gratitude to the medical team which has been treating his injury that he sustained during the Champions Trophy 22025.

“I want to thank the surgeon, the doctors, staff, my England teammates and coaches for their support – and, of course, our fans. I can’t wait to get back and contribute to what is going to be a huge 2025 for us as a team,” Mark Wood said.