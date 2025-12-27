Mark Zuckerberg gifts noise-canceling headphones to neighbors annoyed by construction

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has adopted an unusual strategy to appease neighbors frustrated by nearly eight years of constant construction at his Palo Alto compound: gifting them noise-canceling headphones.

Zuckerberg has invested over $110 million to acquire at least 11 properties in the Crescent Park neighborhood. This massive expansion has transformed the traditionally quiet area into an endless construction zone, complete with heavy machinery, debris, and tight security.

While some of the acquired homes sit empty—despite the region’s housing shortage—others have been converted into guest houses, gardens, and even a temporary private school.

The most intensive work involves his main residence, where Mark Zuckerberg is constructing a massive 7,000-square-foot underground space, described by locals as a “billionaire’s bat cave.” This mirrors similar subterranean construction at his sprawling estate in Hawaii.

Neighbors report relentless noise and street congestion. In an attempt to smooth relations, Zuckerberg’s team distributed noise-canceling headphones, sparkling wine, and Krispy Kreme doughnuts.

However, reactions have been mixed. While a spokesperson stated the family strives to minimize disruption, many residents feel the gifts do little to compensate for the fundamental change in the neighborhood’s character. Long-time locals cite the invasive security protocols and the “fortress-like” atmosphere as major points of contention.