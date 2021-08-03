Islamabad announces new business timings, complete lockdown on Saturday, Sunday

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration on Tuesday reimposed restrictions to control the fourth wave of coronavirus.

According to a notification, all businesses in the capital will stay open until 8pm.

New lock down orders for Islamabad Cinemas Closed

Shrines Closed

Transport 50 %

Offices 50 %

Saturday and Sunday Full Lockdown

All indoor functions/weddings banned

Time for markets 8 pm

Contact sports , pools, parks Closed

Masks compulsory

Gyms allowed for vaccinated pic.twitter.com/lWZ487ejtC — Office of Deputy Commissioner Islamabad (@dcislamabad) August 3, 2021

There will be a complete ban on all types of indoor gatherings, including those related to cultural, musical and religious. However, outdoor gatherings with a maximum limit of 400 individuals will be allowed with Covid-19 protocols.

The administration has banned indoor weddings with effect from August 8. However, outdoor weddings will be allowed to take place with a maximum limit of 400 guests and strict implementation of Covid-19 SOPs.

Indoor dining has also been banned as only outdoor dining will be allowed until 10pm. All amusement parks and swimming pools have been closed except for public parks which will remain open under the government-mandated SOPs.

Also Read: INDOOR DINING BANNED, MARKETS TO STAY OPEN UNTIL 8PM

Shrines and cinemas have also been closed. Public transport will operate at 50% capacity with Covid-19 protocols. Saturday and Sunday will be closed days with a complete ban on all activities, including commercial activities.