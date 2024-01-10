Marnus Labuschagne recalls interesting incident regarding Steve Smith slot

Australia batter Marnus Labuschagne recalled how he came to know about his teammate Steve Smith becoming the opening batter for the home Test series against the West Indies.

David Warner’s retirement from Test cricket sparked a selection dilemma for Australia Cricket as the current Test champions sought potential contenders to play as opening batter. Travis Head and Mitchell Marsh were considered to be his replacement but they refused.

Steve Smith showed interest in playing as an opener batter and eventually landed the role.

Australia’s Chief Selector George Bailey said that the right-handed batter is motivated to play in that capacity.

“Steve’s [Smith] obviously motivated and energized and keen to do it,” Bailey said as quoted saying by cricket website ESPNCricinfo in its report. “There were plenty within the team who were pretty keen to go on record and say that they weren’t keen to do it. So it was refreshing that Steve had come forward and said he wanted it and it was something that we’d been chatting about in the background as a selection panel with the coaches as well.”

Marnus Labuschagne, speaking to Fox Sports ahead of the Big Bash League 2023-24 fixture between Brisbane Heat and Perth Scorchers, said he came to know about it via text message from the former Australia captain.

Moreover, he backed Steve Smith to perform well as he had in the past.

“No I just got a message just saying, ‘I’m the opener’ (laughs). I have got no doubt he is going to be a fabulous opener for Australia. His record in every position he has batted in is unbelievable and I have got no doubt it is going to continue that way,” he said as quoted by the sports website Sportskeeda.

