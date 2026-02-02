Marriage hall sealed in Kasur after child drowns in open sewerage hole

KASUR: In another tragic incident involving an open manhole, a three-year-old boy died after falling into a sewerage hole at a marriage hall in Mustafaabad, Kasur, ARY News reported.

The child, identified as Ali Hor, was playing in the marriage hall when he fell into the uncovered manhole.

Witnesses at the scene recovered the body from the hole.

Following the tragedy, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Ghulam Fatima ordered the immediate sealing of the marriage hall.

Earlier, a mother and her daughter died after falling into an open manhole near Bhati Gate, Lahore. A search operation was immediately launched for the duo to recover their bodies.

Rescue 1122 officials stated that portions of the manhole had been left open due to ongoing construction work near the Data Darbar Birds Market.

The victims, identified as Sadiya and her nine-month-old daughter Rida, reportedly fell into the sewer due to the lack of visibility in the dark.

After several hours of rescue efforts, the woman’s body was recovered whereas her daughter body found after 17 hours of search.

According to rescue officials, the body of 10-month-old Rida was retrieved by the Rescue diving team from the Saggian area, a place approximate 8 km away from the site of incident.

The DIG noted that the rapid flow of water caused the woman’s body to be carried a significant distance from the entry point.

Station Head Officer (SHO) Zain Abbas has been suspended over allegations of torturing the husband of woman, who, along with her toddler, fell into an open manhole in Lahore’s Bhatti Gate area. DIG Operations Lahore ordered action following reports of the husband’s detention and alleged torture by the SHO. Furthermore, a show-cause notice has been issued to the concerned DSP. Investigations will also be conducted to determine the response of the City SP and other relevant police officials. The DIG Operations has written to the Internal Accountability Branch (IAB), directing it to conduct an independent inquiry into the matter. The inquiry will examine the reasons behind taking the husband and his brother into custody. It will also assess why police made arrests in response to a rescue call and why police action was taken during the rescue operation. According to a Lahore Police spokesperson, strict action will be taken against all officers found responsible.