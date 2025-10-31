Marriage registration goes Digital: NADRA kicks off online Nikah service

LAHORE: The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has taken another initiative to facilitate citizens by kicking off the online registration of Nikah (marriage) in a Union Council (UC), NADRA apprised in its social media post, ARY News reported.

According to NADRA, any citizen can register their Nikah in the respective UC through the Pak-ID mobile app. Later, the citizen can download the marriage registration certificate into the ID wallet of the mobile app.

Initially, the facility has been provided in three districts of Punjab: Chakwal, Jhelum, and Nankana Sahib. Now, the citizens of 71 UCs of Chakwal, 44 UCs of Jhelum, and 65 UCs of Nankana Sahib can access the facility from the comfort of their homes.

Under a phased program, the facility will be provided across the country very soon.

Earlier, the NADRA has provided a major facility for the people of the country: they can get their first Identity Card for free within 15 days, the NADRA stated in a social media post.

As per the official NADRA Facebook page, NADRA will provide the first Computerised National Identity Card (CNIC) without a chip to citizens within 15 days for free.

NADRA has invited all citizens who have turned 18 years of age and those who don’t have a CNIC to visit any nearby centre, complete the process, and get their first CNIC without paying any fee.

According to the law, after reaching 18 years of age, a citizen becomes eligible for getting his or her ID card, and they also become eligible to vote in general elections.