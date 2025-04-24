Marriyum Aurangzeb suffers minor injury in car accident

LAHORE: A car accident involving Senior Punjab Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb’s vehicle occurred in Lahore and she suffered minor injury, ARY News reported.

Marriyum Aurangzeb’s vehicle was hit by another car near Defence Road. As a result of the accident, the minister a minor injury near her eye. Other cars in her convoy were also involved in the collision. The minister and her mother, Tahira Aurangzeb, were in the vehicle at the time of the incident.

Speaking to ARY News, Marriyum Aurangzeb confirmed the accident and said that she is safe.