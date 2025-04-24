web analytics
27.9 C
Karachi
Friday, April 25, 2025
PSL 10
PSX
Gold Rates
Currency Exchange
- Advertisement -

Marriyum Aurangzeb suffers minor injury in car accident

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

LAHORE: A car accident involving Senior Punjab Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb’s vehicle occurred in Lahore and she suffered minor injury, ARY News reported.

Marriyum Aurangzeb’s vehicle was hit by another car near Defence Road. As a result of the accident, the minister a minor injury near her eye. Other cars in her convoy were also involved in the collision. The minister and her mother, Tahira Aurangzeb, were in the vehicle at the time of the incident.

Speaking to ARY News, Marriyum Aurangzeb confirmed the accident and said that she is safe.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

Trending

POLL

Will Trump Tariffs Rattle World Economy and harm US interests in long run ?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2025 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.