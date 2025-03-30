Marriyum Aurangzeb visits Lahore hospital in disguise

LAHORE: Punjab Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, in the guise of an ordinary citizen, carried out a surprise inspection at Jinnah Hospital and Lahore Children’s Hospital, ARY News reported on Sunday.

This initiative, carried out on the directives of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, accorded with the festive spirit of Eidul Fitr, emphasising the government’s commitment to public welfare during this auspicious occasion.

During the surprise hospital inspections, Marriyum Aurangzeb inspected various hospital counters, wards, and pharmacies, reviewing the provision of free medicines, healthcare standards and cleanliness standards.

She interacted with patients’ families to inquire about medical services, cleanliness, and the availability of free medicines.

The Punjab minister also visited the Medical Superintendent’s office, where she praised the efforts of doctors and staff for their improved performance.

These surprise hospital inspections followed Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s earlier inspection of Jinnah Hospital, which had revealed mismanagement, poor healthcare standards and complaints about the unavailability of free medicines.

The Punjab CM had taken strict action, suspended the Medical Superintendent and implemented reforms to enhance service delivery.

Within days, noticeable improvements were observed, including the introduction of a helpline for complaints and digital screens displaying real-time data on medicine availability.

Maryam Aurangzeb’s visit, aligned with the spirit of Eid, highlighted the government’s dedication to ensuring quality healthcare for all.

The minister extended Eid greetings to patients and staff, emphasizing the importance of compassion and service during this festive season.

Earlier, Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz visited Jinnah Hospital Lahore in response to numerous complaints from patients regarding the medical emergency department.

During her inspection, she expressed strong dissatisfaction over the shortage of essential medications and inadequacies in emergency healthcare services. Engaging directly with patients, she gathered firsthand accounts of their struggles and concerns.

This visit aligns with the broader healthcare reforms initiated by Senior Provincial Minister Maryam Aurangzeb, who recently conducted surprise inspections at Jinnah Hospital and Lahore Children’s Hospital to assess service standards and ensure improvements in public healthcare facilities.