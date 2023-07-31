Marriyum rejects media reports about caretaker PM appointment

ISLAMABAD: Federal Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb on Monday said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has not chosen or ruled out any candidate for interim prime minister as yet, ARY News reported.

As per details, the Information Minister in a tweet rejected reports and speculation by certain sections of the media about caretaker Prime Minister appointment

She said that the appointment of the interim PM will be carried out according to the procedure laid down in the Constitution, both in letter and spirit.

She said that the PM would consult with all allied parties in the government and would obtain guidance from PML-N Quaid Muhammad Nawaz Sharif to identify the most suitable candidate.

Read more: PDM parties to hold third meeting for caretaker setup

The minister said that after consulting with allies, the prime minister will consult with the leader of opposition in the National Assembly to take a decision on the matter, as per the Constitution.

Earlier, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) on Monday decided to hold the third round of consultation regarding the nomination of caretaker setup after the assemblies dissolution.

It has been reported that PPP Co-Chairman and former President Asif Ali Zardari played a crucial role in overseeing the selection of suitable candidates for the caretaker prime minister’s position.