Marriyum says PTI chief wanted Pakistan to default like Sri Lanka

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said the present government had saved the country from default by addressing the economic challenges deliberately created by the previous regime of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), ARY News reported.

“Today, the project PTI chairman has become a source of embarrassment for even those who had brought him to power as the masses are bearing the brunt of his 44-month-long economic destruction,” the minister said while addressing a news conference.

“The PTI chief has crossed all limits in his enmity towards the country,” she said while lauding the leadership and the vision of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif who had not only saved the country from default, but also charted the country on the path of progress.

At the outset of press conference, she said the incumbent coalition government took many important steps in 14 months to undo the devastation caused by the four-year misrule of the inefficient and incompetent rulers.

The PTI chief’s 44-month reign was a period of economic destruction, inflation, theft, loot and plunder, she added. His government signed the agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on tough conditions, first violated it and then suspended, pushing the country to the brink of default.

The PTI chairman had , in fact, crossed all limits to harm national interests as he and his cronies wanted the country to default like Sri Lanka, she added.