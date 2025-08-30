Martin Bakole calls out Anthony Joshua again

Former World Champions Anthony Joshua has been called out for huge comeback fight as continues to recover from a minor elbow injury.

Joshua has been out of action since his lost to Daniel Dubois last September. Moreover, he hasn’t held a world title since 2021 when he lost to Oleksandr Usyk, who also beat him in the rematch.

It is still unknown then the 35-year-old would return to the ring.

However, Martin Bakole might change his mind as he called out the former champion.

“I will just try to remind His Excellency he promised me he would give me one fight in Africa, especially with AJ,” Bakole told Seconds Out.

“‘AJ’ you always mentioned you always wanted to fight in Africa and the Muhammad Ali Stadium. This is the moment, OK, if you are open to it, I am open OK, I am always open to fight you in Africa. We’re two African giants, so imagine if we fight in the Muhammad Ali Stadium, it’s going to be like Muhammad Ali v Foreman 2.”

Moreover, taking a dig at Joshua, he claimed that he bested Joshua during sparring sessions .

“Look, ask them why they don’t want to fight me. Ask Anthony Joshua, he knows, Dubois, I broke his nose twice. He knows why.”

Bakole has a history of sharing sparring stories but as of yet hasn’t often backed them up in the ring.