Martin Guptill 'excited' after Kingsmen acquire PSL new team

Former New Zealand batter Martin Guptill has expressed his joy after Kingsmen (FKS) Group secured the new outfit in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

On Thursday, 8 December, PSL officially expanded ahead of season 11, with Hyderabad and Sialkot confirmed as the two new franchises following a high-stakes auction held at the Jinnah Convention Centre.

The two teams will make their debut in PSL season 11, joining the existing six franchises, Karachi Kings, Lahore Qalandars, Peshawar Zalmi, Quetta Gladiators, Islamabad United, and Multan Sultans.

The official names of the Hyderabad and Sialkot teams will be announced at a later stage.

The Hyderabad franchise was secured by the FKS Group, owned by Fawad Sarwar, after a successful bid of Rs 1.75 billion.

Later, OZ Developers, owned by Hamza Majeed, clinched the Sialkot franchise with a record-breaking bid of Rs1.85 billion, the highest figure of the auction.

Guptill, who has represented three franchises in the PSL from 2020 to 2024, shared his excitement on Instagram.

The 39-year-old posted a picture of Hyderabad owners receiving keys from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman, Mohsin Naqvi, on his story.

“Kingsmen Cricket USA, how good is this,” the caption of the post read.

For the unversed, PSL 11 is set to be the biggest edition of the tournament to date with the addition of two new franchises.

The PSL 11 is scheduled to run from March 26 to May 3, 2026.