‘Getting so much hate today’: Guptill recalls famous Dhoni CWC19 runout

Martin Guptill revealed that he was getting hate comments on the fifth anniversary of the 2019 World Cup semi-final in which he runout India’s MS Dhoni.

Taking to Instagram, the former New Zealand batter cheekily posted photos of the famous runout of the former Indian skipper that sealed India’s fate in the semi-final.

He captioned his story, “Figured out why I’m getting so much hate today.”

He was referring to the famous runout of Dhoni that dashed the hopes of India to qualify for the final of the 2019 World Cup.

The match was originally scheduled for July 9, 2019, however, rain forced the orgnasiers to reschedule it to the reserve day on July 10.

Chasing a target of 240 on the second day, India were in all sorts of trouble, having lost five wickets for 71 when MS Dhoni walked in.

The wicketkeeping batter built a valued 116-run partnership with Ravindra Jadeja and was the last batter left on the crease after the Indian all-rounder fell with 31 required from 13.

With Dhoni as the last hope of India, he hit Lockie Ferguson for a six on the very first delivery of the 49th over, however, India’s hopes were dashed only after two balls.

Dhoni hit Ferguson towards the square leg and went for a double, however, Martin Guptill delivered a direct hit to see the back of the former Indian skipper.

Consequently, India lost the semi-final by 18 runs to New Zealand in the Cricket World Cup 2019 at Old Trafford in Manchester.

Martin Guptill officially retired from international cricket in November 2023 after 367 international appearances for New Zealand with close to 13,500 runs across the formats.