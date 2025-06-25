Martin Kove reacts to allegations of biting ‘Cobra Kai’ co-star Hannah Kim

Veteran Hollywood actor Martin Kove has broken his silence over allegations of biting his ‘Cobra Kai’ co-star Alicia Hannah-Kim.

Fans were left stunned when PEOPLE reported that Hannah-Kim filed a police report against Kove over alleged assault.

In the police report, the 37-year-old actor claimed that she approached the ‘Cobra Kai’ cast booth at Summer Con and tapped Martin Kove on the shoulder to greet him.

However, the 78-year-old Hollywood actor grabbed Alicia Hannah-Kim’s arm and bit her upper arm with such force that it nearly drew blood.

She reportedly screamed out in pain. Kove then allegedly kissed the area he had bitten.

When Alicia Hannah-Kim and her husband Sebastian Roché wanted to talk about the assault, Martin Kove “exploded on them, saying something to the effect of how dare they confront him, and he did not do anything wrong,” as per the police report.

Martin Kove has now issued an official apology to his ‘Cobra Kai’ co-star, admitting that his action went beyond a joke.

“I deeply regret and apologise for my actions regarding the incident with Alicia (Hannah-Kim), a genuinely kind and wonderful person who didn’t deserve to be put in this position,” Kove said in a statement to US media outlets.

He added, “I was being playful in the moment but went too far and there is absolutely no excuse for my behaviour. I regret my actions for which I take full responsibility for what I did, and again I apologise to her and her husband. I’m committed to learning from this and it will never happen again.”