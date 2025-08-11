WATCH: Apple shares first look at Martin Scorsese documentary

Apple on Monday dropped a first look at ‘Mr. Scorsese,’ a documentary about the life and career of notable filmmaker Martin Scorsese.

Directed by Rebecca Miller, the five-episode docuseries will deep dive into Scorsese’s approach to filmmaking.

As per Apple, the documentary “examines how Martin Scorsese’s colourful life experiences informed his artistic vision as each film he made stunned the world with originality.

“Starting with his earliest experiences (New York University student films) through to the present day, this documentary explores the themes that have fascinated Scorsese, including the place of good and evil in the fundamental nature of humankind.”

The first-look clip of the documentary shows the filmmaker and friends recalling his efforts to protect his cut of 1976’s ‘Taxi Driver.’

“They’re going to destroy the film anyway, you know. So let me destroy it. I’ll destroy it. But before destroying it, I’m going to steal it,” the filmmaker says in the ‘Mr. Scorsese’ footage.

Read more: Scorsese’s new gangster film brings Dwayne, Leonardo DiCaprio & Emily Blunt together

Apart from his reflection on his decades-long career, the Apple docuseries will also see the legendary filmmaker providing viewers access to his private archives and never-before-seen interviews with friends, family and collaborators.

The ‘Mr. Scorsese’ documentary will also shed light on his ventures with fellow artists such as Steven Spielberg, Robert De Niro, Daniel Day-Lewis, Leonardo DiCaprio, Mick Jagger, Robbie Robertson, Thelma Schoonmaker, Sharon Stone, Jodie Foster, Paul Schrader, Margot Robbie, Cate Blanchett, Jay Cocks and Rodrigo Prieto.