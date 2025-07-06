Martin Zubimendi leaves Real Sociedad to join Arsenal

Arsenal have completed the signing of Spanish midfielder Martin Zubimendi from Real Sociedad in a deal worth £51 million.

The 26-year-old has signed a five-year contract with the North London club after Arsenal triggered his release clause earlier this year.

Martin Zubimendi had been on Arsenal’s radar since last summer, with the club identifying him as their top midfield target.

The move was carefully planned over two transfer windows, with Arsenal first securing Mikel Merino from Real Sociedad in 2024 and then finalising the deal for Zubimendi in 2025.

The club made an early agreement in March to secure Zubimendi, which proved crucial after Real Madrid showed interest in the midfielder following Xabi Alonso’s appointment as their manager.

Zubimendi had previously turned down interest from Liverpool after helping Spain win Euro 2024, choosing instead to remain at Real Sociedad for another season.

His move to Arsenal comes after spending his entire professional career at Sociedad, where he made 236 appearances since coming through their academy.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta played an important role in convincing Martin Zubimendi to join the Gunners.

The player is expected to bring intelligence, control, and high technical quality to the midfield. Zubimendi will wear the No. 36 shirt and is set to join the squad for pre-season.

Zubimendi becomes Arsenal’s second signing of the summer, following goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga’s £5 million move from Chelsea.

Brentford captain Christian Norgaard is also expected to follow, with a £15 million deal already agreed, and Arsenal are reportedly preparing a bid for Chelsea’s Noni Madueke.

The signing of Martin Zubimendi signals Arsenal’s intent to strengthen their midfield as they prepare for the new season.

With Jorginho and Thomas Partey both departing the club this summer, Zubimendi is expected to play a key role in the Gunners’ plans moving forward.