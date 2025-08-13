Timothée Chalamet’s ‘Marty Supreme’ gets first trailer

A24 on Wednesday released the first trailer for ‘Marty Supreme,’ starring actor Timothée Chalamet as ping-pong player Marty Reisman.

Directed by Josh Safdie, the film follows Marty Reisman in the 1950s as he pursues ping-pong and makes efforts to explain the sport’s appeal.

The synopsis for the film reads, “A young man with a dream no one respects goes to hell and back in pursuit of greatness.”

Apart from Timothée Chalamet as the former ping-pong player, ‘Marty Supreme’ also features actor Gwyneth Paltrow as a famous film actor.

Other cast members include Fran Drescher as Marty’s mother, rapper Tyler, the Creator, magician Penn Jillette, and Odessa A’zion, among others.

The trailer shows Chalamet saying, “I know it’s hard to believe, but I’m telling you, this game, it fills stadiums overseas.”

“And it’s only a matter of time before I’m staring at you from the cover of a Wheaties box,” the Hollywood actor continues.

The footage for ‘Marty Supreme’ also features Timothée Chalamet trying to impress Paltrow’s character.

“I’ve never talked to an actual movie star. You know, I’m something of a performer, too,” Timothée Chalamet tells the Hollywood actress.

The upcoming film is a factionalised take on Marty Reisman, a US table tennis player who started his career playing the game for bets and prize money in Manhattan city.

Reisman, who died in 2012, won 22 major ping pong titles from 1946 to 2002 and won five bronze medals at the World Table Tennis Championships.

‘Marty Supreme’ is scheduled to arrive in theatres on December 25.