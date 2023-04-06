Martyr Sepoy Hamid Rasool laid to rest with full military honour

RAWALPINDI: The funeral prayers of Sepoy Hamid Rasool, who embraced martyrdom during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Shin Warsak, South Waziristan District, was laid to rest in his hometown Jaswal, Rawalpindi district with full military honours on Thursday.

His funeral prayers were initially offered at the Frontier Corps (FC) Headquarters, Wana and subsequently in his hometown, which were attended by senior serving and retired officers and soldiers, including the injured comrades of the same operation, relatives and a large number of people from civil society, an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release said.

“The Armed Forces of Pakistan stand firm against the nefarious designs of enemies to spoil the hard-earned peace. Such sacrifices will not go in vain and further strengthen our resolve to take the fight against terrorism to its logical conclusion,” the ISPR said.

