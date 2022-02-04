Martyred Capt Dr Bilal Khalil laid to rest with military honours

FAISALABAD: Martyred Pakistan Army Captain Dr Bilal Khalil, who sacrificed his life during the Nushki attack from the terrorists, was laid to rest with military honours in Faisalabad with his father saying that his son wanted to sacrifice his life for the homeland, ARY NEWS reported.

The funeral prayer of Capt Dr Bilal was offered in his hometown, Faisalabad, and attended by prominent civil and political leaders, members of Pakistan Army and Punjab police and people from the neighbourhood.

The father of the martyred army officer, Captain Dr Bilal Khalil, said that they met their son three months back before he joined his duty in Nushki. ”My son wanted to sacrifice his life for homeland,” he said.

He was later laid to rest at his Qaim Sain graveyard with full military honours.

A total of 13 terrorists were killed, while seven soldiers embraced martyrdom as security forces repulsed terrorist attacks on their camps in Balochistan’s Naushki and Panjgur, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Thursday.

Read More: Nation stands united behind security forces: PM Imran Khan

The military’s media wing said the troops successfully repulsed terrorist attacks in Panjgur and Naushki areas last night, after which they carried out clearance operations to hunt down terrorists hiding there.

n the Naushki operation, security forces encountered and shot dead five more terrorists, bringing the tally of the killed terrorists to nine, it said, adding four brave soldiers, including an officer, embraced martyrdom while repulsing the attack.

Comments