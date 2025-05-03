Marvel Contest of Champions PC Release 2025: Everything You Need to Know

Get ready, Summoners! Marvel Contest of Champions is making its highly anticipated debut on PC in 2025, bringing the action-packed mobile game to desktops after nearly a decade. Kabam has opened pre-registrations on the official website, with a Steam page now live.

While an exact release date remains unconfirmed, the game is slated to launch this year. Here’s your ultimate guide to the Marvel Contest of Champions PC release, including cross-progression details, pre-registration rewards, system requirements, and the latest updates.

Native PC Experience with Cross-Platform Progression

The Marvel Contest of Champions PC version is built from the ground up for desktops, offering more than just a mobile port. Kabam has confirmed the following features:

Native HD Support : Enjoy stunning visuals optimized for PC.

: Enjoy stunning visuals optimized for PC. 60FPS Gameplay : Experience smooth, fluid combat.

: Experience smooth, fluid combat. Updated UI : A refreshed interface tailored for desktop players.

: A refreshed interface tailored for desktop players. Cross-Platform Progression: Seamlessly switch between mobile and PC while keeping your progress, including your Champion roster, event progress, and story content.

All 300+ Champions, along with existing mobile content like events and stories, will be fully available on PC, ensuring a complete Marvel Contest of Champions experience.

Pre-Registration Rewards and Milestones

Kabam is incentivizing early signups with a pre-registration campaign that unlocks exclusive in-game rewards as more players join. Here are the confirmed milestones, with the first four already unlocked:

Milestone 1 – Free Reward for All Players (Unlocked) 1x Exclusive Profile Picture

1x Exclusive Title: Cache Me If You Can Milestone 2 – 25,000 Signups (Unlocked) 5,000x 7-Star Shards (Valiant & Paragon only)

1x 6-Star Crystal (Thronebreaker & Cavalier only)

1x 5-Star Crystal (Challenger to Uncollected only) Milestone 3 – 100,000 Signups (Unlocked) 1x Tier 6 Basic Catalyst

1x Tier 3 Alpha Catalyst Milestone 4 – 150,000 Signups (Unlocked) 1x Tier 6 Class Catalyst Selector Milestone 5 – 200,000 Signups (Pending) 1x 7-Star Crystal (Valiant & Paragon only)

1x 6-Star Abyss Nexus (Thronebreaker & Cavalier only)

1x 5-Star Nexus Crystal (Challenger to Uncollected only)

Kabam has teased additional rewards if pre-registrations exceed 200,000, so sign up now on the official Marvel Contest of Champions website to secure your bonuses.

Latest Updates and Events

While awaiting the PC release, Marvel Contest of Champions continues to roll out exciting updates for mobile players, all of which will carry over to the desktop version. Here’s what’s happening in the game:

Spider-Woman and Eidols Take Over

The May 2025 update introduces Spider-Woman (Jessica Drew) and the first Eidol Champion of 2025, Lumatrix. Players can earn Light Essence by participating in Battlegrounds, Saga Incursions, and Raids to trade for Lumatrix. This event runs until June 4, 2025.

Spy Games Event Quest

A thrilling story-driven event featuring Black Widow and Spider-Woman is live, set during the Eidol arrival arc. Dive into spy missions and unravel a gripping mystery. Available until May 7, 2025.

Heart of Fire Sale

From May 7 to May 14, 2025, the Heart of Fire crystal sale offers a chance to unlock rare Champions and bonus rewards. Don’t miss this limited-time event.

Additional Updates

April 50.0 Patch Notes : Includes bug fixes, Alliance War Showcase, Dark Phoenix Incursions, and side quests.

: Includes bug fixes, Alliance War Showcase, Dark Phoenix Incursions, and side quests. Daily Login Supply Drops: Available until May 23, 2025, offering free rewards just for logging in.

Note: The Thunderbolts Daily Super Event and Red & Dead’s Discount Shed have concluded.

System Requirements for Marvel Contest of Champions PC

Ensure your setup is ready for the Marvel Contest of Champions PC release with these system requirements:

Minimum Requirements

OS : Windows 10 64-bit or higher

: Windows 10 64-bit or higher Processor : Intel Core i3-4130T @ 2.90GHz or equivalent

: Intel Core i3-4130T @ 2.90GHz or equivalent Memory : 8 GB RAM

: 8 GB RAM Graphics : Intel HD Graphics 4400 or equivalent

: Intel HD Graphics 4400 or equivalent Storage : 8 GB available space

: 8 GB available space Requires: 64-bit processor and OS

Recommended Requirements

OS : Windows 10 64-bit or higher

: Windows 10 64-bit or higher Processor : Intel Core i5-4590 @ 3.30GHz or equivalent

: Intel Core i5-4590 @ 3.30GHz or equivalent Memory : 8 GB RAM

: 8 GB RAM Graphics : NVIDIA GeForce GT 1030

: NVIDIA GeForce GT 1030 Storage : 8 GB available space

: 8 GB available space Requires: 64-bit processor and OS

Why You Should Be Excited for Marvel Contest of Champions on PC

The transition to PC marks a significant milestone for Marvel Contest of Champions, offering enhanced visuals, smoother gameplay, and the convenience of cross-platform progression. Whether you’re a veteran Summoner or a newcomer, the PC version promises to elevate the experience with its robust Champion roster, engaging events, and community-driven rewards.