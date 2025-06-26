‘Ironheart’ star Dominique Thorne addresses delayed debut of Marvel series

American actor Dominique Thorne, aka Riri Williams of Marvel’s new miniseries ‘Ironheart’, broke her silence on the release delay, admitting a ‘bit of a relief’.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu – Click Here

In a recent appearance on the American TV’s daily show, to talk about her starring role in Marvel’s new superhero miniseries, ‘Ironheart’, Dominique Thorne confessed that the title’s release, after being in a development for over five years, came as relief to her, as the actor got enough time to prepare for the project.

“I think it was a great chance to really hit the ground running,” said Thorne, who first featured as Riri Williams, a teenage genius from MIT, in the MCU, with the 2022 release ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’.

“Wakanda Forever was such a fabulous introduction to the scale, to the process, to the visual effects of it all,” she added.

Speaking about the physically challenging aspect of the Marvel role, including wearing the body armour suit, Thorne mentioned that the studio was ‘a lot kinder’ to her in the aspect of costume, yet it wasn’t all fun and games.

“That might have been the highlight of the process for me,” she furthered. “I can’t even imagine playing these characters (who are not human) because I had all sorts of weird things happen. I had like a bone in my foot that kept getting jammed and (we) would have to shake it back and tape it up.”

Notably, the six-episodic series, created by Chinaka Hodge and directed by Sam Bailey and Angela Barnes, co-stars Thorne with Lyric Ross, Manny Montana, Matthew Elam, Anji White, Jim Rash, Eric André, Cree Summer, Sonia Denis, Shea Couleé, Zoe Terakes, Shakira Barrera, Anthony Ramos and Alden Ehrenreich.

The first half of the show, which was first announced back in 2020, started streaming on Disney+ earlier this week, June 24, while the remaining three final episodes are set for July 1 release.

Also Read: Marvel concludes MCU phase five with miniseries ‘Ironheart’