NetEase introduces free rewards in new Marvel Rivals update

Developer NetEase introduced a new map, gameplay mode and free rewards in the latest Marvel Rivals patch notes on Thursday.

Since its launch in December last year, the game has been receiving positive reviews as gamers get to play as 40 characters from the Marvel comics.

NetEase has been rolling out new updates and patch notes to improve the game, while giving players new content as they progress in the game.

The new Marvel Rivals patch notes, which were deployed on Thursday, August 21, added Klyntar: Throne of Knull, a map which comes with a new gameplay mode Resource Rumble.

As per the August 21 update, fans can get free rewards, including the Doctor Strange – Old Man Strange Costume.

Players can also get their hands on Iron First – Phoenix First and Venom – Reborn King in Black costumes by upgrading to the Premium Addition of Marvel Rivals.

Marvel Rivals patch notes include;

New In Store

Iron Man – Extrembiote Armor Bundle

My Baby & Me – Duo Emote Combo Bundle

New Additions and Optimisations

Reduced the long-press time needed to switch heroes in controller mode from 1 second to 0.5 seconds.

FPS Cap feature now offers custom settings.

PC

Improved shader preloading speed for multi-threaded CPUs.

Added automatic shader preloading reinitialization when your local GPU shader cache becomes invalid.

Fixes

Fixed an issue where the Cloak & Dagger – Polarity Bond Nameplate was not dynamic.

Resolved a problem that sometimes prevented Ultimate Ability voice lines from playing during replays.

Fixed a bug where previous costume-exclusive audio settings could cause the costume audio settings feature to malfunction in the new version.

Fixed a glitch where, after changing join permissions in a Custom Game, other rooms could use a duplicate name.