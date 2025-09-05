Marvel Rivals shares first look at season 4

Developer NetEase Games shared an exciting first look at season 4 of the popular hero shooter on Friday.

Set to introduce new characters, maps and cosmetics, the upcoming season will begin on September 12.

“Kick off the brand new season with divine royalty as Angela descends upon the battlefield on September 12th!” read a post on the X account of Marvel Rivals.

NetEase Games will also conduct maintenance activity on the release day of season 4, which is likely to take approximately 2-3 hours.

The developer announced that during the maintenance activity, the game will be offline and inaccessible.

“Server return times may vary based on progress,” it said.

On its launch-day, Marvel Rivals season 4 will make the new Vanguard Angela accessible for gamers, along with the ability to purchase a 2099-themed skin for Skuld 2099 character.

The upcoming season will also include a new battle pass called Fruit of Immortality, and a new event called Scroll of the Immortal Beasts.

On September 19, NetEase Games will allow players access to several swimsuit cosmetics, including skins for Invisible Woman, Human Torch, and The Punisher.

The September 26 release will see a new map called K’un Lun – Heart of Heaven unlocked, while On October 3, the developer will introduce a new skin for Emma Frost called Hellfire Protocol.

Marvel Rivals season 4 will be followed by season 4.5, scheduled to launch on October 10.

The developer also announced its plans to launch the game on PlayStation 4, however, no announcement was made about its release on Xbox One and Nintendo Switch 2.