Marvel stars send love to young fan recovering from heart surgery

Marvel stars Ryan Reynolds, Chris Hemsworth, and Mark Ruffalo among others sent love and prayers to young MCU fan Seb, who underwent open-heart surgery.

The mighty superheroes of Marvel’s Cinematic Universe have come together for a very special cause after Twitter user Ivan Hollingsworth made a request on the micro-blogging site. Hollingsworth asked the ‘Twitter-Sphere’ to help him get the Marvel stars to send a message to his ailing son Seb, who is recovering from open-heart surgery.

So here’s a challenge Twitter-Sphere…

How do we get a @MarvelStudios Superhero to send a message to our Heart Hero Seb. Recovering from open heart surgery and just so damn brave!Long shot I acknowledge, but I think he deserves it! Who’s up for the challenge? #HeartHeroSeb pic.twitter.com/9ki5MwW67c — Ivan Hollingsworth♥️💙♥️ (@Seb4chuf) July 12, 2022

After being tagged by several users of the social platform, the message caught the attention of Mark Ruffalo aka Bruce Banner, who not only extended his prayers to the ailing Marvel fan but also bring to the notice of his co-star Chris Hemsworth, the Thor.

I think we have some competition for the strongest Avenger, @chrishemsworth. Get well soon, Seb! 💚 — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) July 18, 2022

As it turns out, Hemsworth agrees with the title ‘Strongest Avenger’ for Seb by Ruffalo. He wrote, “You are my heart hero, Seb.”

The strongest Avenger by far. You are my heart hero, Seb. #HeartHeroSeb https://t.co/HDycoAtx0n — Chris Hemsworth (@chrishemsworth) July 19, 2022

In addition to official Marvel heroes, ‘Deadpool’ actor Ryan Reynolds dropped a comment on the social site and asked the OP, “Can you open your DM’s?”

Can you open your DM’s? — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) July 13, 2022

Moreover, actor Brie Larson who will be seen in next year’s ‘The Marvels’ as Captain Marvel took the opportunity to officially welcome Seb to the ‘Avengers’ club. Meanwhile, Samuel Jackson wished the fan a speedy recovery.

Seb, welcome to The Avengers ❤️ Captain Marvel https://t.co/5ECizTyyFG — Brie Larson (@brielarson) July 20, 2022

In response to Hemsworth’s message, Seb’s dad Hollingsworth wrote, “Now I’m not sure who will be more excited, Seb or his Mum…we have Thor!”

Assemble!! Speedy recovery wishes👊🏾👊🏾💯 — Samuel L. Jackson (@SamuelLJackson) July 14, 2022

“This will mean the world to Seb. He’s home now (4 days after heart surgery) and recovering well,” he further updated.

Now I’m not sure who will be more excited, Seb or his Mum…we have Thor!

Thanks so much @chrishemsworth – this will mean the world to Seb. He’s home now (4 days after heart surgery) and recovering well. 🙏♥️🌈 https://t.co/gctbMhHv7B pic.twitter.com/LDrd65BTBf — Ivan Hollingsworth♥️💙♥️ (@Seb4chuf) July 20, 2022

