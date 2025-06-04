Marvel’s ‘Vision’ ropes in Emily Hampshire as E.D.I.T.H.

Marvel Studios has roped in ‘Schitt’s Creek’ star Emily Hampshire as E.D.I.T.H. in its upcoming ‘Vision’ spin-off series.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu – Click Here

The series will see Hollywood actor Paul Bettany reprising his role as the now-reincarnated synthesoid Vision (a physical manifestation of another Stark Industries AI, Jarvis).

E.D.I.T.H., an artificial intelligence security and defence system, was created by Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) and was later gifted to Peter Parker (Tom Holland) in 2019’s ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home.’

Peter Parker controls E.D.I.T.H. using high-tech sunglasses, which he hands to the film’s villain, Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal).

Although he recovers the glasses at the end of ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home,’ they are confiscated after Peter’s identity as Spider-Man is exposed to the world, leaving E.D.I.T.H.’s ultimate fate uncertain.

Read more: MCU fan-favourite from Thor, WandaVision teases possible return in Avengers: Doomsday

While Emily Hampshire’s casting as E.D.I.T.H has been confirmed, it remains unclear whether she will lend her voice or embody it as well.

Apart from Paul Bettany, the ‘Vision’ spin-off series will also see Hollywood actor James Spader reprising his role as Ultron, the villain from Marvel’s ‘Avengers: Age of Ultron.’

Actor T’Nia Miller will play Jocasta, another robotic character from Marvel Comics.

Other cast members are Todd Stashwick, Ruaridh Mollica, and Faran Tahir, who returns to reprise his role as the ‘Iron Man’ villain Raza.

Terry Matalas is serving as the executive producer and showrunner for the ‘Vision’ series.

The series has been scheduled for a release in 2026, however, an exact date is yet to be announced by Marvel.