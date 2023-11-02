Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 new update fixes several bugs, Increased stability, and more

Just 10 days after Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 release, the developer, Insomniac Games quickly released an update to fix the bugs reported by several gamers.

The newly launched Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 which was released on PlayStation 5 exclusively on October 20 and quickly became Sony’s fastest-selling first-party game.

Some players just love the game while gaming enthusiasts have reported some bugs and issues in some cases of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2.

The game developer, Insomniac Games quickly released an update to fix the issues, like incorrect flag and the infamous white cube model issue.

The studio has recently rolled out a new update targeting various ranges of bugs that players might encounter in the game, including issues related to specific missions, shortcuts, tutorials, and more.

Here’s the full Update Version 1.001.004 release notes:

Addressed an issue where players could become stuck during the finale of Marko’s Memories

Addressed an issue where a boss could become stuck in geometry

Addressed multiple issues where the player could become stuck during the Galvanize tutorial

Addressed an issue where players with shortcuts enabled could become stuck in a puzzle during the New Threads mission

Addressed an issue where the Charge Jump would break when assigned to a shortcut

Addressed an issue where the Upgraded Classic suit had duplicate eye details

Further addressed issues where models would not load properly after long play sessions

Improved stability

Hopefully, if one of these issues has stopped you from progressing past certain points in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2’s various quests, you’ll be able to advance after installing this update.