Marvi Passenger, Saman Sarkar trains to chug from Oct 15

LAHORE: Pakistan Railways announced Thursday that two passenger trains – Marvi Passenger and Saman Sarkar – will resume operations from Oct 15 (tomorrow).

The Marvi Passenger train operates between Mirpurkhas and Khokhrapar while Saman Sarkar between Hyderabad and Mirpurkhas.

Also Read: Pakistan Railways revises train schedule for winter season

According to a notification issued by the railway department, the Marvi Passenger train will depart from Mirpurkhas for Khokhrapar at 5pm on October 15 while the Saman Sarkar train will leave for Mirpurkhas at 4pm.

On Oct 9, Pakistan Railways issued a revised trains timetable for the winter season to be implemented from October 15.

According to the notification, Pakistan Railways (PR) restored Shah Latif Express Train from Mirpurkhas to Karachi via Hyderabad. The operations of Shah Latif Express were suspended during the Covid-19 lockdown.

Also Read: PR outsources nine more passenger trains including Jinnah, Sir Syed Express

According to he new schedule, the route of Milat Express from Multan has been changed and now it will reach Karachi via Lodhran, Jahaniyan and Khanewal. The Karachi-bound Mehran Express will leave from Mirpurkhas at 5:45 am from now on, as per the revised schedule.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!