Mary Lou Retton seen distressed in newly‑released police video

Newly released bodycam footage and a mugshot have shed light on the May arrest of former Olympic gymnast Mary Lou Retton in West Virginia.

Mary Lou Retton, 57, was arrested on 17 May in Marion County and charged with driving under the influence (DUI). Court records show that police found her in a parked car outside an AutoZone store, with an open bottle of wine in the passenger seat.

The video, obtained by Entertainment Tonight, shows Retton appearing distressed and struggling to complete a field sobriety test administered by a Fairmont City Police officer.

During the test, she appears visibly shaken, gasping and saying, “Oh my God,” as she attempts to follow instructions.

At one point, Mary Lou Retton is seen having difficulty standing on one foot and counting past nine, as required by the test.

She also appears to experience breathing trouble, reaching for her portable oxygen and securing the tube to her nose before continuing the test.

Retton has relied on daily oxygen since a severe case of pneumonia in 2023, which left her hospitalised and fighting for her life.

In a 2024 interview, she told PEOPLE that doctors had warned her family she might not survive. “My lungs are so scarred,” she said. “It will be a lifetime of recovery.”

The mugshot of Mary Lou Retton, taken after her arrest, shows her looking worn and concerned. She later entered a no contest plea to a non-aggravated DUI charge and was fined $100, which is standard for first-time offences of this kind in the area.

Following the release of the footage and mugshot, Mary Lou Retton issued a public apology through her lawyer, saying: “What happened was completely unacceptable. I make no excuses. To my family, friends and my fans: I have let you down, and for that I am deeply sorry.”

As of now, the Fairmont City Police Department has not provided any further comment regarding Mary Lou Retton’s arrest or the bodycam footage.