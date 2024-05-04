Maryam Bibi’s death: Court orders to arrest accused cop

HYDERABAD: A local court on Saturday rejected the protective bail of accused cop Mir Hasan, in case pertaining to Maryam Bibi’s death, who was allegedly tortured by the policeman on Millat Express, ARY News reported.

As per details, the court heard the arguments and ordered to arrest the accused cop Mir Hasan.

The case was heard in the court of Second Civil Judge and Judicial Magistrate Whereas the accused policeman did not appear before the court due to fear of arrest.

According to railway police, the accused was granted bail without hearing the prosecutor’s arguments and fulfilling the due process.

Earlier the autopsy report of Maryam Bibi revealed that her death occurred due to excessive bleeding after her head hit the ground and fractured bones and the autopsy report also found five wounds on the dead body of Maryam Bibi.

The FIR stated that the body of the deceased woman identified as Mariam Bibi, a resident of Jaranawala Tehsil of Faislabad and living in Karachi was found within the jurisdiction of Chani Goth police station of Ahmadpur Tehsil of Bahawalpur district.

Plaintiff, Muhammad Afzal, son of Muhammad Shoaib, the resident of tehsil Jaranwala of district Faisalabad submitted his application with Chani Goth police station on 16th April 2024.

He submitted that his real sister, Ms Mariam Bibi, 29 years old had been living in C Area, Qayyumabad, Karachi to earn livelihood at a beauty parlour. “My sister had fast of 27th of Ramazanul Mubarak and along with her nephews includng 11-years-old Muhammad Ghalib and 9-years-old Kanwal rode train Millat Express on 7th April 2024 to proceed to Faisalabad,” he stated in the FIR.

The incident came to light after a video of policeman, Mir Hasan, torturing a female passenger and two children on April 7 on Karachi to Lala Musa-bound Millat Express went viral on social media.

According to the police, the railway police officer took the woman — who belonged to Jaranwala’s Chak 40 Mor, Faisalabad — with him after violently beating her on April 7.

The policeman was arrested and was granted bail on the same day by a local court in Hyderabad against a surety bond of Rs35,000.