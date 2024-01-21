Maryam says no member left PML-N at time of crisis

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Chief Organiser Maryam Nawaz said that no member left PML-N when the party was in crisis, ARY New reported.

As per details, an independent candidate from NA-119 Muhammad Waseem called on PML-N Chief Organiser Maryam Nawaz and announced withdraw from General Elections 2024 in her favour.

Muhammad Waseem also announced to joining the PML-N along with his colleagues. Maryam Nawaz, who herself is contesting the election from NA-119, congratulated Muhammad Waseem and said that he has joined the caravan of ‘development’.

She said that the whole country had suffered from 2018 to 2022 due incompetence of the then government. The PML-NChief Organiser said that her party is working on an agenda to serve the people for the next five years.

Maryam Nawaz asked the people to support Nawaz Sharif in relieving people from inflation and other issues. She said that Pakistan was flourishing during the reign of Nawaz Sharif but the process was halted.

“The whole world gives examples of progress and development Pakistan had under Nawaz Sharif,” she added.

Earlier on 16th January, Maryam Nawaz has promised to revive development works in Lahore after coming into power. This she said while attending a public rally in PP-159 Gajomata, from where she is contesting the election.

She promised that the process of development projects that was halted after ousting Nawaz Sharif from power would be revived again.

Maryam Nawaz also asked the masses not to vote for the people who halted the development process.