‘Maryam ko Bataain’: How to get Rs10,000 aid in Ramadan 2026 in Punjab?

Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Maryam Nawaz Sharif launched a new welfare programme, “Maryam Ko Bataain”, aimed at providing immediate financial assistance to deserving people in Ramadan 2026.

In a message on the social media platform X, the chief minister shared that the initiative will officially begin on the 1st of Ramadan, offering quick financial aid to struggling families.

Under the “Maryam Ko Batain” programme, individuals facing financial difficulties in the holy month will be able to receive up to Rs10,000 in assistance within 24 hours.

CM Maryam Nawaz confirmed that a dedicated helpline, 1000 will be activated on the first day of Ramadan, where eligible individuals can call to apply for the financial aid.

Needy applicants can call the helpline to access the financial aid, or alternatively, apply via the web portal or mobile app by entering their CNIC number.

She further explained that those registered under the Pakistan Social and Economic Relief (PSER) system will receive financial assistance within 24 hours, while unregistered individuals will have four days for verification and registration.

Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar, revered as a time of spiritual reflection, fasting, and prayer.

If Shaban lasts for 29 days, the first day of Ramadan will fall on February 19, 2026. However, if Shaban spans 30 days, Ramadan will begin on February 20, 2026.

The final confirmation of Ramadan’s start date will be made by the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee.