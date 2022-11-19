Maryam Nafees pays tribute to men on Men’s Day

Actor Mariyam Nafees wrote a heartfelt message on International Men’s Day by sharing pictures on the social media application Instagram.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Mariyam Nafees shared clicks of her with male relatives, friends and colleagues. She thanked them for being her voice of reason and spoiling her.

“Celebrating all these amazing men in my life today! ❤️” she wrote on Instagram. “Y’all make it so much better by being your fabulous selves. Thank you for spoiling me rotten, for always being the voice of reason and for the unconditional love and support.”

The actor added, “You all go to great lengths for the people around you and always stand by what’s right. Extremely proud of each and every one of you and love you to the moon and back!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by مریم نفیس امان (@mariyam.nafees)

She claimed of being supremely blessed to be surrounded by such “extraordinary” men 🥰.

It is pertinent to mention that the duo revealed that they met on a commercial shoot and hit it off after that. They became really good friends for a long time before getting into a relationship.

Mariyam Nafees got engaged to Amaan Ahmed in a close-knit affair last year in a close-knit ceremony. They got married on March 25 this year after weeks-long wedding festivities in Islamabad and Swat.

Related – Mariyam Nafees, husband mark four years of togetherness: pics

Their wedding events were on a sweet note as they celebrated their Valima reception with the kids at an orphanage.

Comments