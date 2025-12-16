720 industrial workers get flats in balloting

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz on Tuesday allotted 720 flats to homeless industrial workers via balloting.

Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz inaugurated the balloting process by pressing a button and congratulated the successful industrial workers. By her orders, 720 industrial workers were allotted homes.

Speaking at the occasion, Maryam Nawaz instructed that widows and special workers be allocated flats through a separate lottery. She also directed that an additional 1,872 flats for industrial workers be completed within the next 18 months.

At the Quaid-e-Azam Business Park in Sheikhupura, the Chief Minister instructed the completion of a bachelor hostel for 700 workers within three months. For the convenience and safety of special industrial workers, she ordered flats to be provided on the ground floor.

The chief minister personally called industrial worker Nadeem Tahir to congratulate him, advising him to keep his parents with him, stating, “With their blessings, you have received a flat.”

Provincial Labour Minister Manshaullah Butt briefed on the industrial workers’ flats project. For the Workers Welfare Complex at Sundar Industrial Estate Phase 1, 5,897 workers were declared eligible.

During the lottery, successful workers from Kasur were allocated 480 flats, while 240 flats were designated for workers in Lahore. Widows of workers who lost their lives on duty will receive a 3% quota, and special workers a 2% quota.

For Sundar Phase 2, 672 flats will be allocated, while 656 flats in Multan and 544 flats in Warburton, Nankana Sahib, will be provided to industrial workers.

In Jhang, the labor colonies in Kamalia will offer 2,000 industrial workers free three-marla plots. After infrastructure development, 1,300 workers in Jhang and 700 in Kamalia will receive plots.