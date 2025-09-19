Maryam Nawaz announces financial aid for reconstruction of flood-damaged homes

Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Maryam Nawaz has announced financial assistance for the reconstruction of houses damaged in the recent floods across the province, ARY News reported on Friday.

Addressing the inauguration ceremony of electric buses in Sargodha, she stated that families whose homes were completely destroyed will receive Rs1 million each, while those whose houses were partially damaged will be provided Rs500,000 for repairs.

Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz further announced that owners of livestock lost in the floods will also be compensated with Rs200,000 to Rs500,000, and the distribution of cheques will begin within five days.

Highlighting the scale of devastation, she said the floods affected 27 cities and more than 5,000 villages. She asserted that had the Punjab government not acted promptly, the loss of life could have been far greater.

Relief efforts enabled the safe evacuation of 2.5 million people to secure locations, along with the provision of food and other necessities.

The chief minister added that not only were people rescued, but their livestock were also shifted to safer areas to protect livelihoods.

Pakistan is facing a catastrophic flood crisis in 2025, driven by relentless monsoon rains, flash floods, and glacial lake outbursts, claiming over 800 lives and affecting more than 1.2 million people across multiple provinces.

The floods have devastated communities, destroyed infrastructure, and deepened economic challenges, with losses potentially reaching $50 billion.

Earlier in August, CM Maryam Nawaz highlighted the coordinated, tireless efforts of administrative departments, rescue teams, and the Pakistan Army, and lauded them for performing what she described as the “largest rescue operation in the history of Pakistan.”

During the flood meeting, Maryam Nawaz emphasised Punjab flood relief, highlighting that over 600,000 people and 450,000 livestock have been evacuated to safe areas during the heavy monsoon rainfall, and the release of flood waters by India.