CM Punjab announces up to Rs.1 million compensation for flood victims

Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Maryam Nawaz Sharif announced Rs.1 million compensation for those whose houses were completely destroyed and Rs. 500,000 for those partially damaged homes due to the flood in Wazirabad.

While addressing an event in Wazirabad, she also announced Rs. 20,000 per acre for flood-affected farmers., Rs. 500,000 for the loss of cows and buffaloes, and Rs. 50,000 for the loss of goats and sheep.

She stressed that the government would not rest until every flood-affected family was fully rehabilitated. Highlighting progress on housing, she said that under the “Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar” scheme, 80,000 houses were already under construction, with a target of 100,000 houses to be completed by December.

The chief minister also announced the establishment of a cardiac treatment centre in Gujranwala, and declared free travel on electric buses for women, students, senior citizens, and differently-abled persons.

She stated that the Metro Bus Service would soon be launched in Gujranwala to provide modern and affordable transport to the public.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz paid tribute to the resilience of the people of Punjab, who bravely faced the devastating floods, and said the displaced would not be called “flood victims” but rather “guests of the Punjab government.”

She informed that Punjab was facing the worst floods in its history, with 2.5 million people evacuated and rehabilitated.

She lauded the coordinated rescue, relief, and rehabilitation efforts of the Pakistan Army, Navy, Rescue 1122, Civil Defence, Police, and local administration, and also praised her cabinet members including for supervising operations on the ground.