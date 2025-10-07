‘Let’s both quit and recontest’: Sharjeel Memon challenges Maryam Nawaz to prove popularity

KARACHI: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Sharjeel Inam Memon has challenged Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz to resign from her seat and contest fresh elections to test who truly has public support, ARY News reported.

Speaking on the ARY News programme Khabar, Inam Memon threw down the gauntlet, saying, “Let both Maryam Nawaz and I resign and hold fresh elections. It will become clear who has actually worked for the people and who is only famous because of TikTok.”

The PPP leader said the contest would show whether Maryam Nawaz’s popularity was temporary or rooted in genuine public support.

Recalling a recent controversy, Memon criticised the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) for backing a person who had earlier made derogatory remarks about Sindh.

“That person was dismissed from a state TV job on Ata Tarar’s orders after his offensive video surfaced. Later, he apologised before a Senate committee — but PML-N still ran a campaign in his favour,” he claimed.

“By supporting someone who used indecent language for the nation, what message is the PML-N giving?” he asked.

Sharjeel Inam Memon further alleged that the ruling party in Punjab was playing the “Punjab card” to divert attention from the plight of flood-affected people in South Punjab.

“People there are in great distress, but instead of focusing on relief, the PML-N is trying to score political points,” he said.

He clarified that the PPP had engaged only with the federal government regarding relief efforts — not the Punjab administration.

Responding to Maryam Nawaz’s recent statement that “no self-respecting person would ask for aid,” Memon remarked, “Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif himself appealed for international assistance. Does Maryam consider her own party’s prime minister without dignity?”

Tensions between the two parties intensified following Maryam Nawaz’s remarks about canal management, which drew criticism from PPP leaders.

Responding to Sharjeel Memon’s latest statements, Azma Bukhari said, “Keep your local government election deadlines in your own pocket. Whenever Punjab holds its elections, they won’t be as bogus as Karachi’s.”

She accused the PPP of trying to “interfere in another province’s affairs,” adding, “You’re forcefully trying to pick fights within Punjab. The slogan ‘My water, my choice’ is no different from ‘Marsoon marsoon, pani na desoon.’ You can keep crying over water and criticizing Punjab all day, but this won’t work.”