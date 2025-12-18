Punjab CM distributes laptops among students of Multan, Bahawalpur

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif distributed the laptops and meritorious scholarships among students of Multan and Bahawalpur in Lodhran, ARY News reported.

During the ceremony, Maryam Nawaz distributed laptops among 9005 outstanding students.

1295 students of government colleges, 6655 students of universities, 1055 students of medical and dental colleges got laptops.

In September, the government of Punjab formally announced the launch of the Punjab Laptop Scheme 2025, an innovative step aimed at fostering digital literacy and academic excellence.

The scheme was approved to disburse laptops among students enrolled in public sector institutions across the province.

The initiative is likely to:

Help students who are less privileged to access technology

Improve access to online learning, research tools, and virtual classes

Encourage students to do well in school with tech-based rewards

This next phase builds on earlier successes, where 14,000 laptops were given out in Lahore alone. The expanded effort will now reach students all over Punjab, showing the government’s commitment to updating education and encouraging new ideas.

The Punjab Laptop Scheme 2025 aligns with global trends in digital education, preparing students for a competitive, tech-driven future. By equipping youth with essential tools, the program promotes equal opportunity, critical thinking, and academic growth.