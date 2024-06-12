CM Maryam Nawaz forms inquiry committee to probe Sahiwal hospital fire

LAHORE: Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz has constituted a three-member committee to probe the Sahiwal Hospital fire incident that claimed lives of eight infants, earlier this month.

Maryam Nawaz was chairing a meeting to review the progress on health reforms in the province. The committee will be held by provincial advisor, Azhar Kiani.

She tasked the committee to identify the responsible so that they could be put behind bars.

The chief minister expressed her resentment over the plight of Children’s Hospital and added if this is the situation of the province’s biggest hospital, what would be the condition of other medical facilities?

The Punjab chief minister approved to increase the number of field hospitals to 105 and revamping of hospitals of 11 big cities of the province.

A massive fire had erupted at the Children’s Ward of Sahiwal Teaching Hospital on Saturday morning, which reportedly was caused by a short-circuit.

The hospital staff shifted the kids from the ward to a safe place, while some of the parents even took their children to their homes.

Five vehicles of the fire brigade department participated in the operation to extinguish the blaze that claimed lives of 7 children.