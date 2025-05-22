Maryam Nawaz inaugurates Nawaz Sharif flyover in Sargodha

SARGODHA: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif on Thursday inaugurated the ‘largest project’ in Sargodha, the Nawaz Sharif Flyover.



The flyover that is 1.3 km long, completed in eight months, which is a record time, is likely to ease traffic, and it will bring improvement in connectivity to thousands of travelers.

At the inauguration ceremony, Maryam Nawaz Sharif examined the Nawaz Sharif Flyover and complimented the quality of its construction.

Provincial Minister Sohaib Ahmad Bharth briefed CM Maryam Nawaz about the flyover, highlighting the impact of the project on local transportation.

Rs. 2.2 billion worth of project, ‘The Nawaz Sharif Flyover’ is expected to enhance travel for the residents of Bhakkar, Khushab and Mianwali, accommodating over 30,000 vehicles

The project will also include service roads and a sewer channel box to help traffic move with flow and improve urban planning.

The Nawaz Sharif Flyover is likely to spur economic activity and make it easier to get to Sargodha from nearby districts.

Earlier, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif chaired a six-hour meeting to evaluate the Punjab development program, highlighting that the first time a chief minister has given approval of the annual development plan for 12 districts.

In the meeting, anti-encroachment efforts, urban beautification, and infrastructure improvements across Punjab were reviewed.

While Commissioners and deputy commissioners from all districts were the participants of the meeting, ensuring a complete review of all projects in progress.

Initiatives that come under the Punjab development program



Encroachment Removal & Beautification

Infrastructure Upgrades

Public Transport & Market Improvements

Restoration of Historical Places

Major City-Specific Projects

The Punjab development program intends to improve city infrastructure, improve public places, and boost business activity across the province.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif highlighted that eradicating encroachments and ensuring lasting development are top priorities.