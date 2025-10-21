CM Maryam Nawaz inaugurates Punjab’s first mobile police station and licensing unit

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Tuesday inaugurated the province’s first mobile police station and licensing unit project.

The chief minister inspected the Mobile Police Station, which for the first time offers on-site FIR registration.

The mobile unit will also provide facilities for issuing and renewing driving licences, including learner, regular, international, and women’s licences.

Maryam Nawaz handed over the keys of the Mobile Police Station and Licensing Unit to the concerned officers and interacted with the staff, inquiring about the unit’s operations and services.

She instructed the staff to maintain a compassionate attitude toward the public while performing their duties.

The Mobile Police Station and Licensing Unit will also serve women’s educational institutions and working women, extending its reach to communities that have limited access to police and licensing services.

Earlier, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz distributed ‘Flood Cards’ in Okara on Monday, marking the beginning of a comprehensive rehabilitation program under the provincial government.

Speaking at a flood relief card distribution ceremony in Depalpur, Maryam Nawaz said that “Nawaz Sharif’s daughter has come to fulfil her promise.”

She said that the affected families are being given their rightful share, though she believes they deserve even more.

Maryam Nawaz described the recent floods as the most devastating in Punjab’s history, adding that rehabilitation efforts have now formally begun. “I will not rest until the last affected person returns home,” she asserted.