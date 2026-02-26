Maryam Nawaz approves ‘One Punjab, One Standard’ policy

LAHORE: The Chief Minister of Punjab, Maryam Nawaz Sharif, has approved a new policy, titled “One Punjab, One Standard”, which marks what officials describe as the first province-wide move to introduce uniform standards for public infrastructure and civic design.

The decision was made during a special meeting chaired by the chief minister of Punjab, Maryam Nawaz, where participants discussed the creation of an autonomous authority to oversee standardisation and urban design.

An in-principle agreement was reached to establish a dedicated standardisation and design unit.

CM Maryam Nawaz directed the preparation of a comprehensive standardised design manual. The meeting also deliberated on fixing uniform designs for roadside kiosks and small shop cabins.

It was decided that uniform standards would be implemented for roads, green belts, signboards and footpaths throughout Punjab.

A detailed briefing was given on infrastructure standardisation, with officials informing that standard designs would be introduced for schools, hospitals, bus stops and other public buildings.

On this occasion, Maryam Nawaz Sharif said the government aims to make every city in Punjab attractive and aesthetically pleasing, adding that uniform designs for infrastructure and road furniture enhance the visual appeal and identity of urban centres.

