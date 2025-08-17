Maryam Nawaz issues alert for potential flash floods, heavy rainfall

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz on Sunday directed the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), district administration, police, and rescue services to remain on high alert and take preemptive measures amid forecasts of torrential rains and potential flash floods across the province.

Maryam Nawaz also directed deputy commissioners and other officials to stay in the field to ensure compliance with PDMA guidelines.

She passed directives for special emphasis on preparing for possible cloudbursts in Upper Punjab and flash floods in the Koh-e-Sulaiman and River Ravi regions.

District administrations of Murree, Rawalpindi, Jhelum, Chakwal, and Koh-e-Sulaiman have been directed to implement special precautionary measures.

It was decided to restrict tourist travel to Murree and adjoining areas due to concerns over cloudbursts, landslides, and heavy rainfall to mitigate risks.. The movement of tourists will be limited to ensure safety. Additionally, boats, life jackets, and other essential equipment have been provided for populations near waterways.

CM Maryam Nawaz also ordered a ban on bathing in rivers, canals, and streams due to the risk of flooding. To enforce safety measures, police patrolling has been mandated along riverbanks and waterways.

The chief minister urged parents to prevent children from going near rivers and streams to avoid accidents.

Read More: Two to three more monsoon spells expected this year: NDMA

The Met Office has issued monsoon weather alert for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Punjab about heavy rainfall, cloudbursts and flooding in rivers.

The Met Office have cautioned against a monsoon system active in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Punjab could bring heavy rainfall in Mardan, Shangla, Buner, Swat, Mansehra, Peshawar and other areas.

Abbottabad, Buttgram, Kohistan as well as Kashmir’s Neelum Valley, Muzaffarabad and Rawalakot could also receive heavy rainfall with thunderstorm.

PDMA Punjab has issued an alert about flooding in rivers from August 17 to 23.

Widespread heavy very rainfall is expected in the province from today with likely cloudbursts in upper Punjab, the PDMA has cautioned in an advisory.

PMD has also predicted heavy rainfall in Sindh and Baluchistan, as well as flooding and landslides.

Intending tourists have been advised to defer their travel of mountainous areas, while the administration has been asked to keep alert.

It is to be mentioned here that a rain emergency has been declared in Islamabad and Rawalpindi after heavy rainfall.