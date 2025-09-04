Punjab launches "Clinics on Boats" in flood-hit areas

On the directives of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the Punjab Health Department has launched “Clinics on Boats” to provide medical services in the flood-hit areas of the province.

During Pakistan’s worst floods, the Punjab government is ensuring historic healthcare services for victims, especially women and children, at flood relief camps.

A comprehensive program has been launched to address women’s and children’s health needs in affected districts.

Under the Chief Minister’s instructions, 968 “Clinics on Wheels” and medical relief camps have been established across flood-hit regions.

Special arrangements have been made for maternal care, including medical checkups for pregnant women, availability of multivitamins, sanitary kits, and other essential supplies in every camp.

A round-the-clock rural ambulance service has also been deployed to ensure timely transfers to Maryam Nawaz Health facilities and hospitals.

Specialist doctors are visiting the camps daily to provide treatment for children, while routine vaccinations for newborns are being carried out. Dedicated medical services have been arranged for diseases such as insect bites, skin infections, gastrointestinal issues, cholera, and malaria.

Sufficient stocks of ORS, antibiotics, and other essential medicines are available at all camps.

Screening and treatment programs for malnourished children have also been initiated to address nutritional deficiencies among flood victims.